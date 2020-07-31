The social network application Zoom, along with the video app TikTok, have come under fire by two US senators who have urged the Justice Department to investigate the companies’ ties to the Chinese government. Photo: AFP
US senators urge Justice Department to investigate Zoom and Tiktok’s ties to Beijing
- Richard Blumenthal, Democrat, and Josh Hawley, Republican, accuse the popular apps of ‘hiding vulnerable ties and dependencies on China’
- Representatives from both companies deny any sharing of data with Chinese authorities
Topic | China technology
