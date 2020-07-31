Young boys play the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: ReutersYoung boys play the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Young boys play the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Game sales in China surge 22.3 per cent in first half of 2020 amid coronavirus pandemic

  • Sales of games in China surged to US$19.9 billion in the first half the year, 22.3 per cent higher than the same period last year
  • Home-grown games continue to dominate the market, but are seeing faster growth overseas as China’s market gets saturated
Topic |   Mobile gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 6:15pm, 31 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Young boys play the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: ReutersYoung boys play the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Young boys play the game "Honour of Kings" by Tencent, during an event inside a shopping mall in Handan, Hebei province, China August 5, 2018. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE