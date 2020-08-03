Microsoft said on Monday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok and will complete these discussions no later than September 15. Photo: DPA
TikTok owner ByteDance blasts Facebook for ‘plagiarism and smears’ amid threat of US ban
- In a statement about the difficulties of going global, ByteDance said one of its challenges was ‘the plagiarism and smears of competitor Facebook’
- Facebook is launching a TikTok-like product, Instagram Reels in the US in early August
