Microsoft said on Monday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok and will complete these discussions no later than September 15. Photo: DPAMicrosoft said on Monday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok and will complete these discussions no later than September 15. Photo: DPA
Microsoft said on Monday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok and will complete these discussions no later than September 15. Photo: DPA
Tech /  Apps & Social

TikTok owner ByteDance blasts Facebook for ‘plagiarism and smears’ amid threat of US ban

  • In a statement about the difficulties of going global, ByteDance said one of its challenges was ‘the plagiarism and smears of competitor Facebook’
  • Facebook is launching a TikTok-like product, Instagram Reels in the US in early August
Topic |   TikTok
Coco FengTracy Qu
Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 1:56pm, 3 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Microsoft said on Monday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok and will complete these discussions no later than September 15. Photo: DPAMicrosoft said on Monday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok and will complete these discussions no later than September 15. Photo: DPA
Microsoft said on Monday that it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok and will complete these discussions no later than September 15. Photo: DPA
READ FULL ARTICLE