Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, seen in Palo Alto, California, on March 4. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance founder ‘understands’ but ‘disagrees’ with US conclusion that TikTok must be sold, adding that ‘end solution’ still unknown
- Zhang said in the memo that preliminary discussions with a US tech company have been initiated to help clear the way for the app to continue operating in the US
- Microsoft said it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok
