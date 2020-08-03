Zhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, seen in Palo Alto, California, on March 4. Photo: ReutersZhang Yiming, founder and global CEO of ByteDance, seen in Palo Alto, California, on March 4. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance founder ‘understands’ but ‘disagrees’ with US conclusion that TikTok must be sold, adding that ‘end solution’ still unknown

  • Zhang said in the memo that preliminary discussions with a US tech company have been initiated to help clear the way for the app to continue operating in the US
  • Microsoft said it is prepared to continue discussions to explore a purchase of TikTok
Coco Feng
Coco Feng

Updated: 7:33pm, 3 Aug, 2020

