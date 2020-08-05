The logo of Chinese technology company NetEase is seen on an advertisement at a bus stop in Beijing, China May 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Music streaming app NetEase walks a fine line as it cracks down on ‘emotional’ listeners during a pandemic
- The phenomenon sparked a new meme dubbed NetEmo, which took off after some users poked fun at depressed people
- Launched by internet company and game giant NetEase in 2013, NetEase Cloud Music has more than 800 million registered users and 30 million tracks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
The logo of Chinese technology company NetEase is seen on an advertisement at a bus stop in Beijing, China May 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters