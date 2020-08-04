A security guard attempts to stop a photographer in front of the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing, China, 03 August 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEA security guard attempts to stop a photographer in front of the Bytedance headquarters building in Beijing, China, 03 August 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Forced TikTok sale in US is compared to ‘robbery’ in China but ByteDance has few options, experts say

  • US President Donald Trump has threatened to put TikTok ‘out of business’ in the country if it is not sold by September 15
  • Chinese experts slam the move, but say TikTok’s Beijing-based parent company ByteDance has few other options
Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 9:37pm, 4 Aug, 2020

