A Tencent Games sign is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference in Shanghai on July 31. Video game-streaming platforms Huya and DouYu both feature Tencent Holdings’ marquee titles like PUBG Mobile and Honour of Kings. Photo: Reuters
Tencent in talks to create US$10 billion video game-streaming giant with Huya, DouYu merger
- That deal would create a large video game-streaming platform with more than 300 million users
- China’s video game-streaming market is projected to generate US$3.4 billion in revenue this year
Topic | Tencent
A Tencent Games sign is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference in Shanghai on July 31. Video game-streaming platforms Huya and DouYu both feature Tencent Holdings’ marquee titles like PUBG Mobile and Honour of Kings. Photo: Reuters