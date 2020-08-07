A merger between China’s biggest video game live-streaming platforms, Huya and DouYu International Holdings, could help cement Tencent Holdings’ lead as the largest video game company in its home country. Photo: Reuters
Huya-DouYu merger would cement gaming giant Tencent’s position in China, experts say

  • Tencent is reportedly driving discussions to merge China’s two biggest video game live-streaming platforms, Huya and DouYu
  • The merger may help cement Tencent’s position domestically at a time when Chinese tech companies are undergoing heavy scrutiny overseas, experts say
Josh Ye
Updated: 6:00am, 7 Aug, 2020

