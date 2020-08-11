Tencent Music Entertainment Group will establish a joint music label in China with Vivendi-controlled Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest music company, under their new pact. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent’s grip on music streaming in China weakens after NetEase-Universal deal
- The pact with NetEase lets its subscribers get Vivendi-controlled Universal Music Group’s full roster
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s separate deal with Universal Music extends a current licensing agreement by multiple years
Tencent Music Entertainment Group will establish a joint music label in China with Vivendi-controlled Universal Music Group, the world’s biggest music company, under their new pact. Photo: Shutterstock