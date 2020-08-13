Promotional poster for CrossFire, a Chinese television series based on the first-person shooting game of the same name.
Smash success of Tencent’s drama based on CrossFire game reflects rising popularity of e-sports
- CrossFire, a Chinese television series based on the video game of the same name, racked up 980 million views in less than four weeks
- China’s booming e-sports industry grew by almost 55 per cent in the first half of the year
