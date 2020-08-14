TikTok employees plan to file an injunction against US President Donald Trump’s executive order to ensure the company can still pay employees. Photo: Reuters
TikTok staff raise more than US$11,600 in a day for injunction against Trump’s ‘uncool’ executive order
- US President Donald Trump’s executive order last week targeting TikTok would prevent TikTok from paying its employees, according to a crowdfunding campaign
- The campaign, raising funds for employees to file an injunction against the order, hit more than a third of its US$30,000 goal in a day
Topic | TikTok
