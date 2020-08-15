President Donald Trump has ordered ByteDance to divest the US operations of its video-sharing app TikTok within 90 days. Photo: AFP
Trump orders ByteDance to divest interest in US TikTok operations within 90 days
- This comes on top of an executive order he issued last week that would prohibit certain transactions with TikTok unless ByteDance divests it within 45 days
