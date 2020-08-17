ByteDance has been forced into a corner by the Trump administration, which now says it must sell the US version of its global short video hit TikTok within 90 days. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Selling TikTok in the US is a pivotal moment for ByteDance – but a deal is easier said than done
- TikTok is famous for its AI-powered recommendation system, which feeds curated content to users based on their interests
- The US market is a bellwether for others, with user habits there followed in other countries
Topic | TikTok
ByteDance has been forced into a corner by the Trump administration, which now says it must sell the US version of its global short video hit TikTok within 90 days. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen