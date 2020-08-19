Helix Jump is one the most popular hyper-casual games from French developer Voodoo, in which Tencent Holdings has acquired a minority stake. Photo: Handout
Tencent steps up move into hyper-casual games with some Voodoo in its business
- French developer Voodoo has launched more than 100 hyper-casual games since 2013 and counts more than 300 million monthly active users
- Its mostly free, simple-to-play mobile games are made cheaply and quickly, relying on advertising for revenue and appealing to the broadest category of players
Topic | Tencent
Helix Jump is one the most popular hyper-casual games from French developer Voodoo, in which Tencent Holdings has acquired a minority stake. Photo: Handout