TikTok said it has removed more than 380,000 videos in the United States for violating its hate speech policy so far this year. Photo: Reuters
TikTok removes 380,000 videos in US for violating hate speech policy
- Short video app TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has removed more than 380,000 videos and banned more than 1,300 accounts for hateful content
- A review by the Anti-Defamation League earlier this month said the platform was being used to spread white supremacist and anti-Semitic hate speech
