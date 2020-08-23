Donald Trump has issued an order banning the app on national security grounds. Photo: AFP
TikTok faces ‘uphill struggle’ in court challenge to Donald Trump’s ban
- The popular Chinese-owned video sharing platform has confirmed it will sue over the executive order to wind down its US operations
- Company could challenge order on grounds of due process or first amendment, but some observers are sceptical about its chances of success
Topic | TikTok
Donald Trump has issued an order banning the app on national security grounds. Photo: AFP