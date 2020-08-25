Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, developed by British video game developer Mediatronic, enables up to 60 players to compete in a three-dimensional field with battle royale-style gameplay. Photo: Handout
Bilibili ratchets up China gaming drive with publishing rights for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Developed by British firm Mediatronic, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout could become the first non-anime-style hit game to be published by Bilibili
- Shanghai-based Bilibili plans to release 11 new games over the next several months
