Online dating apps are more popular than before amid the pandemic, but many couples are taking a rain check on meeting in person. Photo: Shutterstock
More swiping, less meeting: how online dating has gone more virtual amid the coronavirus pandemic

  • Online dating apps are more popular than before, but users are becoming more selective about meeting up in person amid social distancing measures
  • Instead, daters are chatting on apps longer, and getting creative with virtual options such as video calls, online games and Netflix Party
Iris DengTracy Qu
Iris Deng and Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:15am, 26 Aug, 2020

