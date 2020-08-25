Oppo Asia-Pacific president Jimmy Yi said the company’s own short video platform will be introduced in the second half of this year. Photo: Handout
Chinese smartphone giant Oppo to launch short video app amid online services expansion
- Internet services are expected to become an important part of Oppo’s overall business amid the global roll-out of 5G networks
- The new short video platform from Oppo, the world’s fifth-largest smartphone vendor, could drive stickiness within its 350 million active users globally
