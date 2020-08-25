Public opinion about TikTok owner ByteDance’s lawsuit against the US government has been divided across China’s social media Photo: TNS
China’s ByteDance receives mixed reaction at home for suing the US government over its TikTok order

  • Public opinion in China over ByteDance’s legal challenge remains mixed, with many netizens saying the company ‘has no backbone’
  • Even if its lawsuit succeeds, ByteDance still has to deal with the other executive order about divesting TikTok’s US operations
Tracy Qu
Updated: 7:45pm, 25 Aug, 2020

