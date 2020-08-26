Netflix is the latest company to be linked to TikTok as the company weighs selling its US operations in the face of Trump‘s threat to issue a nationwide ban. Photo: Reuters
TikTok reportedly approaches Netflix in plan for streaming giant to acquire its US operations
- TikTok is said to have approached Netflix to “gauge its interest in a deal” to acquire its US operations
- Netflix is just one of several tech firms that have been linked to TikTok acquisition talks in recent months
