Some members of UK Prime MInister Boris Johnson’s party have already voiced concerns about TikTok, which has rapidly emerged as a rival to Google’s video-sharing site YouTube. Photo: Kyodo
Tech /  Apps & Social

TikTok may face UK government restrictions but unlikely to be blocked from setting up London office

  • A review led by the prime minister’s chief of staff Eddie Lister is likely to find TikTok does not pose as big a security threat as Huawei, a source says
  • Executives at ByteDance’s UK operation are, however, braced for greater scrutiny from regulators and politicians

Topic |   TikTok
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:57am, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Some members of UK Prime MInister Boris Johnson’s party have already voiced concerns about TikTok, which has rapidly emerged as a rival to Google’s video-sharing site YouTube. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE