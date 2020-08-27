Some members of UK Prime MInister Boris Johnson’s party have already voiced concerns about TikTok, which has rapidly emerged as a rival to Google’s video-sharing site YouTube. Photo: Kyodo
TikTok may face UK government restrictions but unlikely to be blocked from setting up London office
- A review led by the prime minister’s chief of staff Eddie Lister is likely to find TikTok does not pose as big a security threat as Huawei, a source says
- Executives at ByteDance’s UK operation are, however, braced for greater scrutiny from regulators and politicians
Topic | TikTok
