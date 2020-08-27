Kevin Mayer, formerly The Walt Disney Company’s top streaming executive, has resigned as chief executive at TikTok ahead of a potential restructuring at the short video app operator. Photo: AP
TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits amid US pressure on ByteDance to sell the short video service
- Mayer expects ‘a resolution very soon’ for TikTok’s situation in the US, which may fuel further speculation on owner ByteDance’s next move
- ByteDance has been reportedly involved in separate talks to divest TikTok’s US operation with Netflix, Microsoft and Oracle
