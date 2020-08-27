Mobile games continued to be the biggest source of revenue for Bilibili, accounting for 48 per cent of the company’s total revenue in the second quarter. Photo: Shutterstock
Online entertainment platform Bilibili posts strong earnings in second quarter amid mobile gaming boom
- Bilibili’s mobile game revenue grew 36 per cent in the second quarter, more than NetEase’s 21 per cent but lower than Tencent’s 40 per cent in the same period
- Stay-at-home orders issued globally during the Covid-19 pandemic have pushed millions of people to turn to online consumption and entertainment
Topic | China technology
Mobile games continued to be the biggest source of revenue for Bilibili, accounting for 48 per cent of the company’s total revenue in the second quarter. Photo: Shutterstock