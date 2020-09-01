Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping has sharpened its focus on building an environmental value chain for takeaway delivery. Photo: Xinhua
Tech / Apps & Social

Meituan Dianping steps up recycling drive amid deluge of plastic waste in China

  • The food delivery giant’s move follows Beijing’s plan to cut the production and use of plastic in the country over the next five years
  • The amount of waste accumulated by China’s e-commerce and express delivery sectors could reach 41.3 million tonnes by 2025

Topic |   Apps
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 5:15pm, 1 Sep, 2020

