Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping has sharpened its focus on building an environmental value chain for takeaway delivery. Photo: Xinhua
Meituan Dianping steps up recycling drive amid deluge of plastic waste in China
- The food delivery giant’s move follows Beijing’s plan to cut the production and use of plastic in the country over the next five years
- The amount of waste accumulated by China’s e-commerce and express delivery sectors could reach 41.3 million tonnes by 2025
Topic | Apps
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping has sharpened its focus on building an environmental value chain for takeaway delivery. Photo: Xinhua