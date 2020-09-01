Two women walk near the Beijing headquarters of ByteDance on August 7. China’s revised tech export controls have complicated negotiations for TikTok owner ByteDance to divest the US operation of its popular short video-sharing service. Photo: AP
ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming reconsiders TikTok options after new China rules
- ByteDance’s regulatory team and deal negotiators are said to be discussing whether it is still possible to craft a sale that can win approval from both Beijing and Washington
- The need for approval from the two governments could push any final deal beyond the November elections in the US
Topic | TikTok
