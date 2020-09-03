Ant Group’s mobile payment app Alipay was among 118 Chinese apps affected by India’s latest ban. Photo: Getty Imges
India bans another 118 Chinese apps including PUBG Mobile, Alipay as tensions escalate
- India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology cites national security and data security concerns as reasons for the latest ban
- Apps affected include games such as PUBG Mobile and MARVEL Super War, as well as payments app Alipay
