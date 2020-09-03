Mukbang, a Korean term that translates to “eating broadcasts”, initially gained popularity in South Korea in 2010. It is a genre that has also become popular in China, where there is a vast audience hooked on short video-sharing services and live-streaming programmes. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s internet watchdog shuts down 13,600 mukbang accounts for promoting food waste
- The Cyberspace Administration of China closed down the accounts the past month, following President Xi Jinping’s call to end the country’s food waste problem
- It marked the first time online eating shows were highlighted by the agency in its campaign to rid China’s internet of illegal and lowbrow content
