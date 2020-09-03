The TikTok app is displayed on a smartphone on September 2. The Trump administration has insisted that the sale of ByteDance-owned TikTok’s US assets must be completed by September 15. Photo: BloombergThe TikTok app is displayed on a smartphone on September 2. The Trump administration has insisted that the sale of ByteDance-owned TikTok’s US assets must be completed by September 15. Photo: Bloomberg
China reiterates right to review tech export deals amid confused TikTok US sale

  • Beijing asks companies to ‘consult provincial-level commerce administrations’ for any overseas transaction that involves technologies banned or restricted for export
  • The Ministry of Commerce last month added 23 items, including technologies that power TikTok’s personalised short video feed, on its restricted list

Tracy QuCoco Feng
Tracy Qu and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:13pm, 3 Sep, 2020

