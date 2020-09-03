Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing started operations in Russia on August 25. The company launched its Didi Express service in Kazan, capital of the Republic of Tatarstan in the east-central part of European Russia. Photo: Handout
Didi Chuxing valuation could rise amid international expansion, analysts say
- Global expansion is expected to help Didi ‘tell a better story’ when it comes time for the company to go public
- Didi has set a target of serving 800 million monthly active users globally by 2022
Topic | Didi Chuxing
