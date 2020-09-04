TikTok’s advertising business is still nascent, but the company owned by China’s ByteDance has become a popular place for brands that aim to reach the app’s young audience. Photo: Reuters
TikTok launches marketing program for advertisers with tools to measure success of campaigns
- A new programme by TikTok will allow brands and marketers to run ad campaigns on its app
- It currently has about 20 certified partners including digital marketing platform MakeMeReach and data analytics company Kantar
