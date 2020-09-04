The US WeChat Users Alliance said President Donald Trump’s August 6 executive order would sunder the primary and often exclusive channel many US residents use to communicate with family and friends in both China and the US. Photo: Bloomberg
WeChat users want to see evidence behind Trump’s ban on app
- The Trump administration is arguing the US WeChat Users Alliance is not entitled to any evidence because the executive order has no legal effect on them
- President Donald Trump’s order is expected to go into effect on September 20 when the US Commerce Department will delineate what transactions with the app are prohibited
