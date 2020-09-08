The TikTok logo is displayed in front of the ByteDance-owned short video-sharing service’s office in Culver City, California, on August 27. Photo: Agence France-Presse
TikTok owner ByteDance doles out bonuses to assuage beleaguered staff
- ByteDance will pay out the cash bonus together with September’s salary to any full-timer who has worked at least 26 days between July 1 and August 31
- Its move echoes a handout made in 2019 by Huawei, another major Chinese technology company in Washington’s cross hairs
