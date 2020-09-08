India last week banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, almost a third of which were video games, including PUBG Mobile. Photo: EPA-EFEIndia last week banned 118 Chinese mobile apps, almost a third of which were video games, including PUBG Mobile. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tencent relinquishes rights to PUBG Mobile in India amid latest ban on Chinese apps

  • Seoul-based PUBG Corp will take over all publishing responsibilities for PUBG Mobile in India
  • It is the studio that developed and published PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for desktop personal computers and console gamers

Josh Ye
Updated: 6:45pm, 8 Sep, 2020

