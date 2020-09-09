A Ele.me delivery driver waits to cross the pedestrian crossing in the Futian district in Shenzhen. Photo: SCMP / Roy IssaA Ele.me delivery driver waits to cross the pedestrian crossing in the Futian district in Shenzhen. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
Ele.me to give customers option to wait longer for food deliveries after backlash over risky conditions for riders

  • Many food delivery riders in China risk their lives to meet deadlines even under extreme weather conditions, according to a report that has gone viral
  • Ele.me says a new function will allow customers to indicate their willingness to wait up to 10 minutes more for deliveries, to reduce the rush for couriers

Jane ZhangMinghe Hu
Updated: 7:15pm, 9 Sep, 2020

