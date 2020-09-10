ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has been reluctant to give up TikTok’s US operations from the start because he sees the business as a viable long-term competitor to Facebook and Google. Photo: Reuters
ByteDance is poised to miss US deadline for TikTok sale
- TikTok owner ByteDance has been told by Beijing that any deal must be submitted for approval with detailed information about technical and financial issues, and the review will be substantial and take time
- Microsoft and Oracle remain interested in buying TikTok’s US business, despite Beijing’s involvement
Topic | TikTok
