Could TikTok-owner ByteDance’s new payment licence be its ticket to e-commerce success?

  • With its flagship product TikTok facing headwinds internationally, ByteDance has been moving to diversify its revenue stream
  • The Beijing-based company’s acquisition of a company with an online payment licence could boost its push into e-commerce, analysts say

Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 6:00am, 14 Sep, 2020

With its flagship product TikTok facing headwinds internationally, including a ban in India and forced sale in the US, ByteDance has been moving to diversify its revenue stream. Photo: Reuters
