The TikTok logo is displayed in front of the short video-sharing app operator’s office in Culver City, California, on August 27. Photo: Agence France-Presse
ByteDance kicks ball into Trump’s court by rejecting Microsoft and picking Oracle to partner with TikTok in the US

  • Future of video-sharing app in the US remains uncertain until people know for certain that ByteDance-Oracle partnership will persuade Trump to drop his ban
  • The deal reached by ByteDance will have Oracle take over the management of TikTok’s US operations

Zhou Xin , Tracy Qu and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:26pm, 14 Sep, 2020

