YouTube’s new feature, Shorts, will allow creators to “shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones”. Photo: Reuters
YouTube to launch TikTok-like short-form video feature in India after ban of Chinese app
- Shorts will allow creators to ‘shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones’
- The feature shares many similarities with TikTok, the wildly popular video-sharing app banned in India and facing a forced sale in the US
Topic | Google
YouTube’s new feature, Shorts, will allow creators to “shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones”. Photo: Reuters