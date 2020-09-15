YouTube’s new feature, Shorts, will allow creators to “shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones”. Photo: ReutersYouTube’s new feature, Shorts, will allow creators to “shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones”. Photo: Reuters
YouTube to launch TikTok-like short-form video feature in India after ban of Chinese app

  • Shorts will allow creators to ‘shoot short, catchy videos using nothing but their mobile phones’
  • The feature shares many similarities with TikTok, the wildly popular video-sharing app banned in India and facing a forced sale in the US

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 12:33pm, 15 Sep, 2020

