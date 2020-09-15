A Douyin user shows his profile with almost 4 million fans, at his workshop in Baoding city, Hebei province, China on 15 August 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEA Douyin user shows his profile with almost 4 million fans, at his workshop in Baoding city, Hebei province, China on 15 August 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Douyin, China’s TikTok, grows daily active users to 600 million in home country amid global headwinds

  • ByteDance-owned Chinese short video app Douyin surpassed 600 million daily active users in August, a 50 per cent increase from 400 million in January
  • Its growing popularity in its home market comes while its international version TikTok grapples with challenges in India and US

Tracy Qu
Updated: 8:48pm, 15 Sep, 2020

