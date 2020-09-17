Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology Co., at the company's headquarters in Beijing, in this file photo from Aug. 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg
TikTok becomes a case study for Chinese companies planning global expansion
- ByteDance’s purchase of video app Musical.ly would give Zhang a platform to venture into global markets – and sow the seeds of future troubles
- One lesson ByteDance has learned from its globalisation experience is the need for professional communication skills
Topic | TikTok
Zhang Yiming, founder of Beijing ByteDance Technology Co., at the company's headquarters in Beijing, in this file photo from Aug. 17, 2017. Photo: Bloomberg