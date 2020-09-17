A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: APA man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: AP
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: AP
Tech /  Apps & Social

ByteDance says Beijing will have to approve TikTok’s US deal

  • The process is expected to further complicate efforts by ByteDance to keep its short video-sharing app TikTok from getting banned by the Trump administration
  • That follows a move by China’s Ministry of Commerce to add 23 items, including technologies that power TikTok’s recommendation engine, on its restricted list

Topic |   TikTok
Coco FengTracy Qu
Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 8:01pm, 17 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: APA man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: AP
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE