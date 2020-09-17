A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: AP
ByteDance says Beijing will have to approve TikTok’s US deal
- The process is expected to further complicate efforts by ByteDance to keep its short video-sharing app TikTok from getting banned by the Trump administration
- That follows a move by China’s Ministry of Commerce to add 23 items, including technologies that power TikTok’s recommendation engine, on its restricted list
Topic | TikTok
A man wearing a shirt promoting TikTok is seen at an Apple Store in Beijing on July 17. Photo: AP