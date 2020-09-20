TikTok Global is likely to be headquartered in Texas and plans to hire at least 25,000 people, Trump told reporters at the White House. Photo: AFP
Trump approval of Tiktok deal a step back from his hard line over outright sale
- The compromise deal was a big win for Silicon Valley-based Oracle Corp, which has close ties to the Trump Administration
- TikTok Global is likely to be headquartered in Texas and plans to hire at least 25,000 people, Trump told reporters at the White House
