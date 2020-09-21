US President Donald Trump has approved in principle a proposed deal between Oracle and TikTok for the Chinese video-sharing app to continue to operate in the US under a new entity, TikTok Global. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump has approved in principle a proposed deal between Oracle and TikTok for the Chinese video-sharing app to continue to operate in the US under a new entity, TikTok Global. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump has approved in principle a proposed deal between Oracle and TikTok for the Chinese video-sharing app to continue to operate in the US under a new entity, TikTok Global. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

After criticism in China for ‘kneeling down’ to the US, ByteDance affirms its control over TikTok Global

  • US President Donald Trump says TikTok Global will be ‘totally controlled by Oracle and Walmart’
  • ByteDance, however, says the US-based entity will be its wholly owned subsidiary, and that it will retain a controlling stake after a pre-IPO funding round

Topic |   TikTok
Coco FengTracy Qu
Coco Feng in Beijing and Tracy Qu

Updated: 12:53pm, 21 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump has approved in principle a proposed deal between Oracle and TikTok for the Chinese video-sharing app to continue to operate in the US under a new entity, TikTok Global. Photo: ReutersUS President Donald Trump has approved in principle a proposed deal between Oracle and TikTok for the Chinese video-sharing app to continue to operate in the US under a new entity, TikTok Global. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump has approved in principle a proposed deal between Oracle and TikTok for the Chinese video-sharing app to continue to operate in the US under a new entity, TikTok Global. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE