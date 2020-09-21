Supercell, the Finnish mobile gaming unit of Tencent Holdings, lost its patent dispute case in the US against Japanese company Gree. Photo: HandoutSupercell, the Finnish mobile gaming unit of Tencent Holdings, lost its patent dispute case in the US against Japanese company Gree. Photo: Handout
Supercell, the Finnish mobile gaming unit of Tencent Holdings, lost its patent dispute case in the US against Japanese company Gree. Photo: Handout
Tencent’s Supercell gaming unit must pay US$8.5 million in ‘freemium’ dispute

  • Japanese company Gree said Supercell’s Clash of Clans, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars games infringed its patents
  • Supercell ranked as the world’s fourth-biggest video game publisher by revenue, behind industry leader Tencent, NetEase and Activision Blizzard

Bloomberg

Updated: 3:20pm, 21 Sep, 2020

