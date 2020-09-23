WeChat, the popular multipurpose app from Tencent Holdings, has about 19 million regular users in the United States. Photo: EPA-EFEWeChat, the popular multipurpose app from Tencent Holdings, has about 19 million regular users in the United States. Photo: EPA-EFE
Oil giant Chevron asks global employees to delete WeChat after Trump ban

  • Chevron identified WeChat as a ‘non-compliant application’ in a staff email, asking those who have installed the app on their work handsets to delete it
  • WeChat was supposed to disappear from US app stores on September 20 under Trump’s executive order, but a San Francisco judge issued a preliminary injunction to halt the ban

Bloomberg
Updated: 4:50pm, 23 Sep, 2020

