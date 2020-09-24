Facebook in August blocked access within Thailand to a group with 1 million members that discusses the country’s king, after the government threatened legal action over failure to take down content deemed defamatory to the monarchy. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Thailand takes first legal action against Facebook, Twitter over content
- The complaints were filed by Thailand’s digital ministry against the US parent companies and not their domestic subsidiaries
- No action was taken against Google, as the internet search giant took down on Wednesday all the YouTube videos specified in a Thai court-issued order
