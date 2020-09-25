A federal judge told the Trump administration on Thursday to consider delaying a ban on new downloads of the popular video app TikTok, set to take effect on Sunday. Image: Reuters
Judge orders US to delay TikTok ban or file arguments supporting it by Friday
- Federal judge Carl Nichols makes ruling at hearing on preliminary injunction request by ByteDance, TikTok’s owner, on ban set for Sunday night
- Ruling comes as ByteDance seeks approval from the government for its proposed deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart for its US operations
