A federal judge told the Trump administration on Thursday to consider delaying a ban on new downloads of the popular video app TikTok, set to take effect on Sunday. Image: Reuters
Judge orders US to delay TikTok ban or file arguments supporting it by Friday

  • Federal judge Carl Nichols makes ruling at hearing on preliminary injunction request by ByteDance, TikTok’s owner, on ban set for Sunday night
  • Ruling comes as ByteDance seeks approval from the government for its proposed deal with Oracle Corp and Walmart for its US operations

Jodi Xu Klein
Jodi Xu Klein in New York

Updated: 2:34am, 25 Sep, 2020

