English Premier League club Manchester City signed a two-year deal starting in August for Douyin to run exclusive content such as interviews, match highlights and documentaries. Photo: ReutersEnglish Premier League club Manchester City signed a two-year deal starting in August for Douyin to run exclusive content such as interviews, match highlights and documentaries. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Douyin, China’s TikTok, scores exclusive short video content partnership with Manchester City

  • Douyin will run exclusive Manchester City content such as interviews, match highlights and documentaries as part of two-year deal starting August
  • The Chinese short video app also has official partnerships with La Liga and FC Bayern Munich

Topic |   TikTok
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 2:00pm, 25 Sep, 2020

