English Premier League club Manchester City signed a two-year deal starting in August for Douyin to run exclusive content such as interviews, match highlights and documentaries. Photo: Reuters
Douyin, China’s TikTok, scores exclusive short video content partnership with Manchester City
- Douyin will run exclusive Manchester City content such as interviews, match highlights and documentaries as part of two-year deal starting August
- The Chinese short video app also has official partnerships with La Liga and FC Bayern Munich
Topic | TikTok
