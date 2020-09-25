China Central Television’s 2020 Spring Festival Gala, which aired on January 24, was seen by more than 1.2 billion people on TV and on the internet in more than 170 countries. Photo: Handout
Pinduoduo lands exclusive red packet partnership with CCTV for 2021 Spring Festival Gala
- Next year’s show will mark the third consecutive year that CCTV has a major Chinese internet company as its red packet partner
- The annual Spring Festival Gala has been a promotional battleground among China’s largest internet firms since virtual red packets were introduced in 2015
Topic | Pinduoduo
